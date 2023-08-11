Cotswold fun

If you are a fan of the BBC series Father Brown you will recognise this church as St Mary's. In real life, it the St Peter and St Paul in Blockley in the Cotswolds. We visited two days ago.



Attended a glorious wedding yesterday, not here but nearby, our reason for being in the area. Beautiful couple in so many ways and had a super afternoon and long night celebrating, meeting new people and reuniting with dear friends not seen for far too long. Heading home for dental surgery today, not so much fun!