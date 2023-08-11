Previous
Cotswold fun by casablanca
Cotswold fun

If you are a fan of the BBC series Father Brown you will recognise this church as St Mary's. In real life, it the St Peter and St Paul in Blockley in the Cotswolds. We visited two days ago.

Attended a glorious wedding yesterday, not here but nearby, our reason for being in the area. Beautiful couple in so many ways and had a super afternoon and long night celebrating, meeting new people and reuniting with dear friends not seen for far too long. Heading home for dental surgery today, not so much fun!
Babs ace
Glad you had a lovely time in the Cotswolds. Hope all goes well with the dental appointment.
August 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely shot
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
I don't know the series, but this sure is a beautiful capture!
August 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking church.
August 11th, 2023  
