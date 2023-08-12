Previous
Paddling by casablanca
Paddling

The River Windrush is a tributary of the River Thames and runs through the Cotswold area and at this particular spot, it is shallow and wide and runs through the centre of the village of Bourton-on-the-Water.

Lots of people clearly already knew that it is good for paddling and playing in as it was full of folk and animals having fun on Wednesday when we were there.

Smiled at the idea of taking your dog for a walk in the river, but clearly this couple came prepared in the wellies and swapped over half way through!

First phase of dental surgery done. Now the wait for 6 weeks for it to settle down and see if it was sufficient to sort the problem. If not, nastier things await so here's hoping!
Casablanca

