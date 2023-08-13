Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Celebrations and Reunions
Had a wonderful time catching up with old friends and familiar faces as well as making new friends at the wedding of our lovely friends, James and Sarah on Thursday. Joyful celebration ❤ ❤ and a treat to be there to share it.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2476
photos
154
followers
71
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage filled with so many wonderful shots! What a great time you must have had!
August 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful collage, full of great shots! Very lucky with the weather, when you consider how rubbish it’s been!
August 13th, 2023
Annie D
ace
gorgeous photos - looks like a very joyous event
August 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous collage of a fun filled day.
August 13th, 2023
