Celebrations and Reunions by casablanca
219 / 365

Celebrations and Reunions

Had a wonderful time catching up with old friends and familiar faces as well as making new friends at the wedding of our lovely friends, James and Sarah on Thursday. Joyful celebration ❤ ❤ and a treat to be there to share it.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Diana ace
A fabulous collage filled with so many wonderful shots! What a great time you must have had!
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful collage, full of great shots! Very lucky with the weather, when you consider how rubbish it’s been!
August 13th, 2023  
Annie D ace
gorgeous photos - looks like a very joyous event
August 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous collage of a fun filled day.
August 13th, 2023  
