222 / 365
Day's End
Still chasing my proverbial tail. Will catch up soon! Love to you all, my friends.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th August 2023 6:39pm
Privacy
Public
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, so peaceful, fav
August 17th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful light! Take care xx
August 17th, 2023
