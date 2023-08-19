Previous
Frog Cake by casablanca
224 / 365

Frog Cake

My Mum's birthday today and she has always been very fond of all things frog, so I baked her a Frog Cake (no frogs harmed in the process, of course!)
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Dawn ace
So delightful , Happy Birthday to your Mum .
August 19th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
!haha....that looks yummy.......edible frog I guess
August 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@cutekitty actually no! Little plastic re-useable models.
August 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. I am sure that your mum will love it.
August 19th, 2023  
