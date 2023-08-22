Sign up
227 / 365
Fond Farewells
Spent today saying last goodbyes to this lovely man, my hubby's uncle. He made it to 97, which is amazing. A fitting service and good to have time to catch up with more distant family members afterwards at the wake. ❤️
22nd August 2023
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a nice person with a beautiful smile. Sorry for your loss.
August 22nd, 2023
