Smile, please! by casablanca
229 / 365

Smile, please!

This is also from yesterday's visit to Sissinghurst. I just found this one rather appealing.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Such fun to capture someone else’s photographs.
August 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’m with Susan nicely done
August 24th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Great fun capture. Photographer shooting another photographer. Beautiful entry there.
August 24th, 2023  
