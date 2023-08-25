HbA1c

Got to love sugar! Glorious stuff and oozes with celebrations to me. Have loved it all my life since my Mum fed me rosehip syrup as a baby on the midwife's instructions. It was the thing in the 60's to increase vitamin C levels and ward off the Winter bugs. Been a chocoholic forever, as anyone who knows me in person will testify!



My recent blood test earlier this week showed I am not diabetic, but I am at increased risk with an elevated HbA1c reading. That is the bit that shows how much blood sugar is attached to your haemoglobin and is an indicator of having too much hanging around in your system.



So I am reducing my intake and upping the wholegrains, lean proteins and veg in my diet to pull it back down again. Hopefully that will do the trick!