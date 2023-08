Treasures

A cornucopia of deliciousness was handed to me a few days ago. A dear friend is having to sort her mother's house and belongings and gave me some of the pieces from the doll's house because she knows I have one and I adore it.



Aren't they beautiful? These are just a few of the items in my little bag of goodies. Those clogs are just adorable and the cat and mouse....the teddy....the wooden settle....the music stand, music and trombone. Paradise for me!