Big Brother is Taxing You

The most hated sight in the London Home Counties right now with ULEZ about to kick in tomorrow. People have been out damaging cameras and while I have not done that, I cannot blame them and I share their frustration.



For those not in the know, it is the Mayor of London expanding his ultra low emissions zone to include all of greater London and not just the centre. He has rolled this idea out and into action in less than 10 months, which is not sufficient time for people to save up for a new "compliant" vehicle if low waged.



The public transport infrastructure has also not been built up to allow for an alternative to the car. But it will bring in for TFL (Transport for London) 8.9 million pounds per day. There's a surprise.



It is costing my son his job because although we do not live inside the zone, he works just one mile inside it and the £12.50 per day tax to enter the zone is not sustainable on minimum wage, nor can he afford a new car.



This affects mostly the elderly, the low waged and those already struggling because these are all the people who cannot afford to replace a vehicle.



From tomorrow, I have to pay £12.50 to visit my brother's grave.

I will have to pay it for a funeral I am attending on Wednesday.

Local people here having to travel to oncology at the hospital will have to pay it on top of hospital parking fees for every treatment.

Businesses with vans and deliveries will struggle as the fee for them is even higher. The list is endless.



To say I am angry does not begin to express how strongly I feel about this pseudo "green" tax that is targeting the poorer the most at a time of financial struggle for many. Plus it has been shown that when the scientists declared the central London zone had made less than 3% difference and was negligible, the Mayor's Office paid people to say the opposite.



It's a scandal, it's a disgrace and Labour will never ever get a vote from me the rest of my days after stitching us up like this. Rant over - at least on here!