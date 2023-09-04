Previous
Fight! by casablanca
Not sure who these belonged to.....there are quite a few around the garden! But wondering if their former owner met either my fox or a sparrowhawk. Guess I will never know.
4th September 2023

Lesley ace
Oh dear. Lovely droplets on the grass.
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the way you captured those beautiful dewdrops.
September 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is beautifully captured! Love the dewdrops!
When ever we see this scene in our garden, one of us, in the Scottish voice of Taggart, will say, “there’s bin a murder”!
September 4th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Just gorgeous!
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Uh oh definitely been a murder.

How is the house sale going, have you had any offers yet?
September 4th, 2023  
Faye Turner
Wonderful capture
September 4th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Belle capture
September 4th, 2023  
