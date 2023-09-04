Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
Fight!
Not sure who these belonged to.....there are quite a few around the garden! But wondering if their former owner met either my fox or a sparrowhawk. Guess I will never know.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
10
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2497
photos
152
followers
68
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd September 2023 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh dear. Lovely droplets on the grass.
September 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured those beautiful dewdrops.
September 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautifully captured! Love the dewdrops!
When ever we see this scene in our garden, one of us, in the Scottish voice of Taggart, will say, “there’s bin a murder”!
September 4th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Just gorgeous!
September 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
Uh oh definitely been a murder.
How is the house sale going, have you had any offers yet?
September 4th, 2023
Faye Turner
Wonderful capture
September 4th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Belle capture
September 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautifully captured! Love the dewdrops!
When ever we see this scene in our garden, one of us, in the Scottish voice of Taggart
September 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
When ever we see this scene in our garden, one of us, in the Scottish voice of Taggart, will say, “there’s bin a murder”!
How is the house sale going, have you had any offers yet?
When ever we see this scene in our garden, one of us, in the Scottish voice of Taggart