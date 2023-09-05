Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Morning Light at Sainsbugs
Just enjoyed the flow of sun and shadows across the car park and trolley store. Going to be a hot day today.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th September 2023 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes and shadows.
September 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
So many fabulous shapes, lines and shadows.
September 5th, 2023
