Previous
242 / 365
Me and My Boy
The Young Fella had a day off yesterday and he decided to take his old Mama off to Hyde Hall for a morning stroll before it got too hot. What a darling he is! It was lovely to spend time with him.
We reduced the price of our house yesterday lunchtime and just a couple of hours later got a call to say someone wants to come and see it today. So today is cleaning and tidying again!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2499
photos
152
followers
68
following
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th September 2023 10:52am
Pat Knowles
ace
Enjoy every moment of your young fella……it’s the best times when they are home with you….he is a treasure!
Good luck with the viewings…..I feel your pain there too…..a stressful time! Full of hope at the start &then disillusionment. It will sell so keep strong.
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful for both of you, such precious moments spent together.
September 6th, 2023
