Previous
Me and My Boy by casablanca
242 / 365

Me and My Boy

The Young Fella had a day off yesterday and he decided to take his old Mama off to Hyde Hall for a morning stroll before it got too hot. What a darling he is! It was lovely to spend time with him.

We reduced the price of our house yesterday lunchtime and just a couple of hours later got a call to say someone wants to come and see it today. So today is cleaning and tidying again!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Enjoy every moment of your young fella……it’s the best times when they are home with you….he is a treasure!
Good luck with the viewings…..I feel your pain there too…..a stressful time! Full of hope at the start &then disillusionment. It will sell so keep strong.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful for both of you, such precious moments spent together.
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise