Hat for Phil by casablanca
Hat for Phil

There you, Phil! My Tilley hat, which is waterproof, floats on the water if you unfortunately have to blow off your head when sailing, protects you from the rain and the sun alike. Just for fun and so you know I always have it to hand!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft just for you!
September 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
We were in a race over to Isle of Wight and needed to do Tilly overboard as skipper owned his 20+ years. We still won the race!!!

That's a great portrait of you
September 7th, 2023  
