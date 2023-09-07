Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
Hat for Phil
There you, Phil! My Tilley hat, which is waterproof, floats on the water if you unfortunately have to blow off your head when sailing, protects you from the rain and the sun alike. Just for fun and so you know I always have it to hand!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2500
photos
152
followers
68
following
66% complete
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th September 2023 8:02am
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
just for you!
September 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
We were in a race over to Isle of Wight and needed to do Tilly overboard as skipper owned his 20+ years. We still won the race!!!
That's a great portrait of you
September 7th, 2023
That's a great portrait of you