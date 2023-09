Friendship

Coffee with my almost lifelong buddy yesterday was a treat. So hot, we didn't walk as we usually do but just opted for iced coffee in the cafe.



Got another house showing today supposedly. Hope they arrive! Wednesday's was a no show. Another hot day ahead. I shall be lurking in the hedgerows and hiding my car elsewhere for the salient half hour or so while the estate agent does the viewing. Reminding myself we only need one buyer......