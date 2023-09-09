Scorcher!

Not only referring to the high temperatures and humidity currently where I live, but also to a thing that happened yesterday...



So when you are clearing the house for potential viewers, things get hurriedly put into cupboards and drawers out of sight......

I had put the oven gloves into one of the ovens.

Forgot.

Turned on said oven to 220º

Set fire to oven gloves.

Oops!

Scorched kitties on the gloves!! LOL



Awaiting feedback from yesterday but also quite excited that a family from my son's old school, a mere 5 minute walk away, are viewing on Tuesday. That sounds hopeful...