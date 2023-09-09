Previous
Scorcher! by casablanca
245 / 365

Scorcher!

Not only referring to the high temperatures and humidity currently where I live, but also to a thing that happened yesterday...

So when you are clearing the house for potential viewers, things get hurriedly put into cupboards and drawers out of sight......
I had put the oven gloves into one of the ovens.
Forgot.
Turned on said oven to 220º
Set fire to oven gloves.
Oops!
Scorched kitties on the gloves!! LOL

Awaiting feedback from yesterday but also quite excited that a family from my son's old school, a mere 5 minute walk away, are viewing on Tuesday. That sounds hopeful...
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Those poor little kitties!

Fingers crossed that both families want the house so the price can be pushed up
September 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Not real oven gloves if not been set fire to!!! Fab image, fabber narrative
September 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Ooh me likey the way you thinky!
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh dear it happens
September 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Poor kitties, that's happened to me already too! Good luck with the viewers ;-)
September 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, your commentary made me laugh, as did the picture! Too funny. Reminds me of Christmas Day - or rather Boxing Day - when I found the pigs in blankets burned to a crisp at the back of the Aga oven! Glad your viewers turned up, and fingers crossed for some interest.
September 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Ha ha sorry shouldn't laugh!
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It is suggested that you bake a cake or bread to lure buyers into liking the home because of the welcoming homely smell but this is taking it too far.
September 9th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Hope the viewings end soon and the biddings start.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise