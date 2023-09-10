Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Too Darn Hot
But it should be cooling down a little tomorrow and more normal for my corner of England in a few days!
Have a delightful bit of Ella Fitzgerald with the song from Kiss Me Kate by Cole Porter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhs3Qklz5a0
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2503
photos
152
followers
68
following
67% complete
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th September 2023 11:07am
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic edit and love the song
September 10th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful selfie and lovely edit! Too darn hot here too! Xx
September 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Not used to it are we? Not at home at any rate! Here it’s nice, there, heat & humidity in an insulated house, with no air con & no garden pool that you can just roll into - horrid!
September 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great selfie, edit and song. Very muggy here with downpours.
September 10th, 2023
