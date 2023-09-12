Sign up
248 / 365
Hiding!
House all tidied again for a viewer. Hubby and I escaped to the Farm Shop café for an iced coffee while the Estate Agent does his stuff. Lost the house we wanted - sold yesterday. But let’s see if we can sell ours now while we keep looking 👀
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana
ace
Sorry about the house, but what a wonderful shot of the two of you!
September 12th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super portrait of you both, fav
I remember when we were moving like you, we found the house we loved but ours was still without a buyer. We heard the news that the house we had wanted sold to another buyer , but we kept on looking and found the one we both love and have been in for 25 years, funny thing it still feels new to me!
September 12th, 2023
