Target Practice by casablanca
253 / 365

Target Practice

Methinks there was a bit of a competition going on in my wildflower meadow in the garden last night. Looks for all the world like a pair of targets set up for archery!

Multiple huge webs close to each other. Garden Olympics?
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Oh how stunning this is, I love the iridescent colours on the webs! Fabulous capture and details.
September 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh this is beautiful and such a difficult capture to get
September 17th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Aren't they just amazing, was watching a spider rebuild its web in the garden yesterday, astonishing
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh it really does! That’s a fab shot!
September 17th, 2023  
