Previous
253 / 365
Target Practice
Methinks there was a bit of a competition going on in my wildflower meadow in the garden last night. Looks for all the world like a pair of targets set up for archery!
Multiple huge webs close to each other. Garden Olympics?
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th September 2023 7:01am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Oh how stunning this is, I love the iridescent colours on the webs! Fabulous capture and details.
September 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh this is beautiful and such a difficult capture to get
September 17th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Aren't they just amazing, was watching a spider rebuild its web in the garden yesterday, astonishing
September 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh it really does! That’s a fab shot!
September 17th, 2023
