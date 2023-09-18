Previous
Rudbeckia by casablanca
254 / 365

Rudbeckia

The glorious yellows of the Rudbeckia flowers in my front garden are starting to go to seed now. Caught this one in the morning light after heavy rain. Played with it using Voronoi on Affinity to create the stained glass effect and rather liked it.
18th September 2023

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely
An interesting tiny mosaic effect.
September 18th, 2023  
Diana
A beautiful effect and wonderful colours.
September 18th, 2023  
