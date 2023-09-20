Sign up
256 / 365
If only!
My Lipreading Class returned today and it always makes me laugh when I arrive at the building and it says "please remove boots on entry" and I look at my feet and think "but I can't.....I am not wearing boots!"
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Casablanca
Lesley
ace
Well I think you’re letting the side down by not wearing boots. Do try harder 🤣
September 20th, 2023
