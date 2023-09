Hustler 5

My boys had a couple of days away at the start of the week on the Norfolk Broads sailing Hustler 5. She is a vintage 1930s gaff rigged sloop with only sails and no engine. They have always wanted to try sailing one and she turned out to be challenging in the high wind conditions, but fun anyway! Bottom centre was a moment where they parked her in the reeds after a particularly strong gust!