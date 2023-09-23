Previous
Mr Punch by casablanca
259 / 365

Mr Punch

This leaf shape reminded me of Mr Punch of the seaside childhood fun I remember of the Punch and Judy shows. It's the hooked nose that does it!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are so right, well spotted and captured.
September 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful colours and such a wonderful imagination
September 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Very non-pc these days!!! Well spotted C!
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise