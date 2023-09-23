Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
Mr Punch
This leaf shape reminded me of Mr Punch of the seaside childhood fun I remember of the Punch and Judy shows. It's the hooked nose that does it!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2516
photos
151
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd September 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You are so right, well spotted and captured.
September 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful colours and such a wonderful imagination
September 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Very non-pc these days!!! Well spotted C!
September 23rd, 2023
