The King's Helmet

I was at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk yesterday, an extraordinary excavation site of royal burial mounds from c. 625-650.



This helmet belonged to King Rædwald of East Anglia, who was buried surrounded by treasures and inside his own 27 metre long ship. The discovery of the buried ship and its contents together with all the surrounding mounds of other people and items was hailed one of the greatest archaelogical discoveries of all time.



The original helmet is there but this is a replica built to show what it would have looked like before over 1,400 years of being under the earth. It is the most amazing thing to look at and full of significance in the engravings.