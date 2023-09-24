Previous
The King's Helmet by casablanca
The King's Helmet

I was at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk yesterday, an extraordinary excavation site of royal burial mounds from c. 625-650.

This helmet belonged to King Rædwald of East Anglia, who was buried surrounded by treasures and inside his own 27 metre long ship. The discovery of the buried ship and its contents together with all the surrounding mounds of other people and items was hailed one of the greatest archaelogical discoveries of all time.

The original helmet is there but this is a replica built to show what it would have looked like before over 1,400 years of being under the earth. It is the most amazing thing to look at and full of significance in the engravings.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Such an ornate helmet, very nice!
September 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
This is so gorgeous, a wonderful capture of this ornate helmet.
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is really impressive.
September 24th, 2023  
