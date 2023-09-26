Ingatestone Hall

On Sunday, I visited Ingatestone Hall, a lovely Tudor mansion that is only open for the afternoons on Wednesdays and Sundays during the Summer months, so you have to time it right!



Construction was started in 1539 by Sir William Petre and is still lived in by the Petre family, who are the Baron Petres. Currently they are on the 18th Baron Petre and he is such a nice man and well thought of.



This image is of the gatehouse as you approach via the driveway on foot. The clocktower is single handed, so time is an approximation, but it is surprisingly accurate. The words on there are the family motto: "sans Dieu rien," which means without God nothing.



My tour guide was a marvellously interesting man and it turned out he went to the same college as me! Small world.