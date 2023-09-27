Previous
'tis Autumn by casablanca
'tis Autumn

The year is turning, leaves are yellowing and beginning to fall and the sunlight hours are shrinking away. Temperatures have not dropped yet but they will soon as Autumn increases, the herald of the Winter season to come.

A favourite singer of mine is Nat King Cole. This song came to mind this morning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxelzpkz4Cg
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Casablanca

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely light & bokeh.
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely light and bokeh
September 27th, 2023  
