Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
263 / 365
'tis Autumn
The year is turning, leaves are yellowing and beginning to fall and the sunlight hours are shrinking away. Temperatures have not dropped yet but they will soon as Autumn increases, the herald of the Winter season to come.
A favourite singer of mine is Nat King Cole. This song came to mind this morning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxelzpkz4Cg
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2520
photos
151
followers
70
following
72% complete
View this month »
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th September 2023 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely light & bokeh.
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely light and bokeh
September 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close