Blood Test

When he was a teeny premature baby, they were always taking blood from his miniature body in the NICU. Today we realised it hasn't happened since then. Funny how things that are very familiar to me in my advancing years are new to him and I don't think of that until it happens.



Fasting test, so he got the 8am slot. I fasted with him for solidarity and we are both back home now stuffing ourselves with a hearty breakfast in compensation!