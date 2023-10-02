Sign up
Dahlia
From Mum and Dad's garden yesterday. Beautiful, isn't it?
Thanks for your kind wishes on their anniversary. 63 years is quite some achievement.
2nd October 2023
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty, such gorgeous tones. I thought our 54 years are quite an achievement, still a long way to go ;-)
October 2nd, 2023
