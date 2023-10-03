Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Ageing
Something poignant about roses on their way out. Still an elegance and beauty about them, but they are nothing like the glory they had in their height. Ageing is such a bittersweet process.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2526
photos
152
followers
70
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd October 2023 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
definitely still elegant
October 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful example of wabi sabi, such a beautiful capture and great light. It looks amazing on black!
October 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
These are gorgeous!
October 3rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, it is indeed. These are lovely. I have a vase of dried, past their prime roses, in my kitchen, mixed with some artificial thistle and other dried stems of eucalyptus and willow. They still look lovely. I think!
October 3rd, 2023
