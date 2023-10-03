Previous
Ageing by casablanca
269 / 365

Ageing

Something poignant about roses on their way out. Still an elegance and beauty about them, but they are nothing like the glory they had in their height. Ageing is such a bittersweet process.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
definitely still elegant
October 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful example of wabi sabi, such a beautiful capture and great light. It looks amazing on black!
October 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
These are gorgeous!
October 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, it is indeed. These are lovely. I have a vase of dried, past their prime roses, in my kitchen, mixed with some artificial thistle and other dried stems of eucalyptus and willow. They still look lovely. I think!
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise