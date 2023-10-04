Previous
Dog Mooring by casablanca
270 / 365

Dog Mooring

This made me laugh. It is from a photo hubby took on his phone yesterday while teaching his sailing students.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Fav.
October 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent!
October 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Too funny
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise