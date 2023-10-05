Previous
Cleo by casablanca
271 / 365

Cleo

Not doing so well today.
Root canal on Monday was only partially successful as the bottom 6mm of all three roots were calcified.
Need to see a specialist to see if we can save the tooth but presently still in pain and have excessively dry mouth, which is horribly uncomfortable.

Lots of other things going on that are difficult currently too so......

......paused at the garden centre and bought myself this rather adorable fox in the sale section at a much reduced price. The Young Fella and I christened it Cleo after the laughing fox in this rather fun video:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1289875318512979
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Cleo is rather cute. Sorry to hear about your dental misery.
October 5th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh dear you are really going through it at the moment! Hope you can get the tooth sorted very soon! Big hug xx
October 5th, 2023  
Lin ace
Cleo is adorable - sorry to hear about all your dental issues - sending good thoughts and prayers your way.
October 5th, 2023  
