Not doing so well today.Root canal on Monday was only partially successful as the bottom 6mm of all three roots were calcified.Need to see a specialist to see if we can save the tooth but presently still in pain and have excessively dry mouth, which is horribly uncomfortable.Lots of other things going on that are difficult currently too so............paused at the garden centre and bought myself this rather adorable fox in the sale section at a much reduced price. The Young Fella and I christened it Cleo after the laughing fox in this rather fun video: