Previous
272 / 365
Gave me a smile
I paused on my way home at a garden centre after all my dental traumas on Monday and treated myself to a new warm smock-style top. Cutting the labels out ready to wear it, I found this label inside and I thought that was lovely.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2529
photos
152
followers
70
following
74% complete
267
268
269
270
271
272
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th October 2023 6:25am
Diana
ace
How wonderful is that, just what you needed ;-)
October 6th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
So nice when a little thing chimes perfectly with how we feel.
October 6th, 2023
