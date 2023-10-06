Previous
Gave me a smile by casablanca
272 / 365

Gave me a smile

I paused on my way home at a garden centre after all my dental traumas on Monday and treated myself to a new warm smock-style top. Cutting the labels out ready to wear it, I found this label inside and I thought that was lovely.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful is that, just what you needed ;-)
October 6th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
So nice when a little thing chimes perfectly with how we feel.
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise