Previous
273 / 365
Aesop's Fables
Took myself off to Hyde Hall gardens yesterday for a mindfulness walk. Needed to get out into nature and away from the town.
They currently have a statue display of various things from Aesop's Fables. This one, as the text above says, is from the dog catcher and the dog. Childhood memories flooding back!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2530
photos
152
followers
70
following
Diana
ace
What a fabulous idea, it sure brings back great memories of childhood. Lovely find and shot.
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely find and shot , cool memories for you
October 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking sculpture. I used to love Aesops fables.
October 7th, 2023
