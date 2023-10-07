Previous
Aesop's Fables by casablanca
273 / 365

Aesop's Fables

Took myself off to Hyde Hall gardens yesterday for a mindfulness walk. Needed to get out into nature and away from the town.

They currently have a statue display of various things from Aesop's Fables. This one, as the text above says, is from the dog catcher and the dog. Childhood memories flooding back!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Casablanca

Diana ace
What a fabulous idea, it sure brings back great memories of childhood. Lovely find and shot.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely find and shot , cool memories for you
October 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking sculpture. I used to love Aesops fables.
October 7th, 2023  
