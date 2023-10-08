Sign up
274 / 365
Archery
Went on site yesterday with The Young Fella as our instructor to spend some time having fun trying out new things on the Targets area. This was my first bash at archery and I loved it. Got myself a bit of a bullseye there!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana
ace
How fabulous, well done you seem to be a natural talent! Lovely shots of your fun and games.
October 8th, 2023
Taffy
ace
These are great!
October 8th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
So fun to try new things! Nice collage of the archery!
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Congrats on the bullseye
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh boy! Well done! I tried it once - I was useless.
October 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done. When I tried I was beyond useless.
October 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Robin and his merry men would sign you up immediately. Well done
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done sounds like fun
October 8th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shots. You were so good at getting a bullseye on your first try.
October 8th, 2023
