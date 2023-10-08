Previous
Archery by casablanca
Archery

Went on site yesterday with The Young Fella as our instructor to spend some time having fun trying out new things on the Targets area. This was my first bash at archery and I loved it. Got myself a bit of a bullseye there!
Diana ace
How fabulous, well done you seem to be a natural talent! Lovely shots of your fun and games.
October 8th, 2023  
Taffy ace
These are great!
October 8th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
So fun to try new things! Nice collage of the archery!
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Congrats on the bullseye
October 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh boy! Well done! I tried it once - I was useless.
October 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done. When I tried I was beyond useless.
October 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Robin and his merry men would sign you up immediately. Well done
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done sounds like fun
October 8th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shots. You were so good at getting a bullseye on your first try.
October 8th, 2023  
