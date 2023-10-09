Previous
Axe Throwing by casablanca
275 / 365

Axe Throwing

Violent but fun activity number two, that I also really enjoyed! Axe throwing. Brings out the Viking in a girl! Aim is to get the axe to stick into the wooden target by its blade.

Two techniques - the double handed throw from over your head or the single handed throw, which I found I preferred because I am a darts players and it felt more natural to me.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@swillinbillyflynn just for you! Alternate to cutlass and bow & arrow
October 9th, 2023  
