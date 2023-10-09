Sign up
Previous
275 / 365
Axe Throwing
Violent but fun activity number two, that I also really enjoyed! Axe throwing. Brings out the Viking in a girl! Aim is to get the axe to stick into the wooden target by its blade.
Two techniques - the double handed throw from over your head or the single handed throw, which I found I preferred because I am a darts players and it felt more natural to me.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Casablanca
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Casablanca
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
just for you! Alternate to cutlass and bow & arrow
October 9th, 2023
