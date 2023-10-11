Previous
Hyde Hall by casablanca
277 / 365

Hyde Hall

When the late Dr Richard Robinson and his wife Helen first bought the house at Hyde Hall, it was a windswept empty place with just 6 trees back in 1955. They were prolific gardeners and transformed the plot into the beginnings of the incredible and extensive gardens that are now run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

This view is at Upper Pond across to the house, which is now used as a library, offices and for art displays. Grabbed the chance to visit again yesterday as it was the last warm and sunny day we are likely to have this year. Today is grey and heavy rain is on its way and the temperatures are sharply dropping.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Suzanne
Lovely shot with interesting back story
October 11th, 2023  
JackieR
I love visiting here, but thinkit's the company that makes it for me
October 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Lovely gardens and reflections
October 11th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely shot and an interesting background
October 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 11th, 2023  
Pam Knowler
Beautiful image!
October 11th, 2023  
Casablanca
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I thought of you often yesterday!
October 11th, 2023  
