Hyde Hall

When the late Dr Richard Robinson and his wife Helen first bought the house at Hyde Hall, it was a windswept empty place with just 6 trees back in 1955. They were prolific gardeners and transformed the plot into the beginnings of the incredible and extensive gardens that are now run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).



This view is at Upper Pond across to the house, which is now used as a library, offices and for art displays. Grabbed the chance to visit again yesterday as it was the last warm and sunny day we are likely to have this year. Today is grey and heavy rain is on its way and the temperatures are sharply dropping.

