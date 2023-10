Jay

Had real problems uploading today, kept getting the error code 500 and then when it did upload, the continue button wouldn't work. Changed the file size and it made no difference. Is it just me?



Anyway....I had a visitor in my garden! This Jay popped in and picked out beech nuts from the lawn. Shots not as sharp as I would like, but they were taken through the glass of the kitchen window. Isn't he a handsome thing?