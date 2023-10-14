It's here

Awoke to bedroom windows wet with condensation, the light outside dimmer and the webs on my iron garden gate heavy with dew. Autumn has landed and the temperature is only 8ºc this morning. A colourful season but not my favourite as I dislike damp.



Hubby was rescued on Thursday by the RNLI when the propeller inexplicably vanished from the 40' yacht he was teaching on off the Welsh Pembrokeshire coast causing complete engine failure. Coupled with no wind for sailing and the forecast showing storm winds fast approaching, he had to radio the Coastguard for assistance as they were not going to make it to safe harbour.



Three cheers for the RNLI, who came and towed the yacht home before the big storm winds hit. He has an exciting life, eh? A lady on board was very excited at being rescued. The nautical equivalent of a fireman! Dinner party anecdotes for all of them now.