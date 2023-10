It's Raining Sunshine

This seedhead caught my eye in my front garden today with the sun behind it. Looked to me like it was raining sundrops.



Buyer loved the house, the garden, the garage.....but not the TPO (Tree Preservation Order) on our 200 year old Copper Beech Tree. They wanted to chop it down and build an extension......so I am not sad in the end not to sell it to them as it is a gorgeous old tree. Someone out there will love both the house and the tree.......like we did.....