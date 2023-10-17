Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
OCD Paradise!
Got into my car last night in the dark to head to choir rehearsal and this just made me smile. 11ºc and 111 miles to go until I need to fill up with petrol. 11111. Ahh, such things appeal to the OCD in me!
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2540
photos
151
followers
71
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th October 2023 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Oh another number nerd!! I understand!!
October 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, that sure is most unusual ;-)
October 17th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Great capture! Well spotted!
October 17th, 2023
