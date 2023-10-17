Previous
OCD Paradise! by casablanca
OCD Paradise!

Got into my car last night in the dark to head to choir rehearsal and this just made me smile. 11ºc and 111 miles to go until I need to fill up with petrol. 11111. Ahh, such things appeal to the OCD in me!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Casablanca

Suzanne ace
Oh another number nerd!! I understand!!
October 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, that sure is most unusual ;-)
October 17th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Great capture! Well spotted!
October 17th, 2023  
