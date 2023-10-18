Previous
Shaggy Inkcap by casablanca
Shaggy Inkcap

This big mushrooms are edible apparently.....my Swiss buddy is a forager and knows which ones to pick and safely eat but I don't! Took this on Sunday on my walk.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
