Flashback memory: We didn't mean to....

Still soggy and grey here, so I wondered where I was on previous years on this date before I began this project.



Turns out 8 years ago, we were in Shaldon for the half term break and on this date we walked half way to Torquay on the very steep upsy downsy cliff walking path. The next day we returned by bus to where we had left off and finished it. By road, it is not a long trip. On foot on the steep paths was quite another matter!



It became renowned as our "We Didn't Mean to go to Sea" moment (Arthur Ransome book) and we know it as the "We Didn't Mean to go to Torquay" hike. We only went out for a short stroll and ended up on that hike by accident following a "what happens if you go down this path" strategy!



This is Teignmouth seen across the estuary from Shaldon up on the cliffs above the Smuggler's Tunnel.