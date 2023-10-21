Previous
Flashback memory: We didn't mean to.... by casablanca
Flashback memory: We didn't mean to....

Still soggy and grey here, so I wondered where I was on previous years on this date before I began this project.

Turns out 8 years ago, we were in Shaldon for the half term break and on this date we walked half way to Torquay on the very steep upsy downsy cliff walking path. The next day we returned by bus to where we had left off and finished it. By road, it is not a long trip. On foot on the steep paths was quite another matter!

It became renowned as our "We Didn't Mean to go to Sea" moment (Arthur Ransome book) and we know it as the "We Didn't Mean to go to Torquay" hike. We only went out for a short stroll and ended up on that hike by accident following a "what happens if you go down this path" strategy!

This is Teignmouth seen across the estuary from Shaldon up on the cliffs above the Smuggler's Tunnel.
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Joan Robillard ace
Congrats on starting a new year.
October 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and story, such a fabulous view and beautiful scenery.
October 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful view and fun memory
October 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@joansmor ah sorry, changed the words around now as I realise they were misleading. My project started on 1st January. Today's date just interested me to see where I might have been in the past.
October 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks an interesting place. One I am not familiar with.
October 21st, 2023  
