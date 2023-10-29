Which way now?

The housing market is currently very static because of a long series of interest rate rises. Prices falling and many houses not selling, including ours. So we have made the decision to take the house off the market for now. We have a lot going on in our world right now in many areas of life and putting this down at least removes one major pressure for a while. We will rethink and see what happens next.



Spent a few hours on site with the lad yesterday on his final day. He instructed us in an archery session, we had a lovely walk while he was teaching others around the lakes and woodland and a super lunch in the cafe. This map is actually a table top in the cafe. Pumpkin Spice latte for me in that gorgeous mug.