Previous
Which way now? by casablanca
295 / 365

Which way now?

The housing market is currently very static because of a long series of interest rate rises. Prices falling and many houses not selling, including ours. So we have made the decision to take the house off the market for now. We have a lot going on in our world right now in many areas of life and putting this down at least removes one major pressure for a while. We will rethink and see what happens next.

Spent a few hours on site with the lad yesterday on his final day. He instructed us in an archery session, we had a lovely walk while he was teaching others around the lakes and woodland and a super lunch in the cafe. This map is actually a table top in the cafe. Pumpkin Spice latte for me in that gorgeous mug.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That seems to be a very wise decision to take your house off the market for now. The same is going on in our country.

Your latte looks and sounds so delicious, wish I could try it here ;-)
October 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, relieve that stress. Sounds like a good plan for the moment. This is a beautiful image of a lovely looking cuppa. And a great table top too!
October 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What a nice family day. And, it seems a good idea to take some pressure off if the housing market is slow. You did so much work getting it ready for sale - it must be lovely to live in!!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise