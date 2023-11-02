Previous
But.... by casablanca
But....

Yes, there had to be a but, didn't there! New car joy from yesterday lasted about an hour before we got home for a quick lunch before needing to get him out to a Physio appointment checking him over for whiplash after last week's crash. He turned his ankle over and was in a fair amount of pain minutes before we left the house.

So Physio checked that out too and he has ligament injuries, bruising almost immediately and swelling. So he strapped him up, told him to keep off it for the next 4 days and will see him again on Monday. Hoping it improves promptly as he has an induction for a seasonal sorting office role next Friday!

Hubby is stormbound on a yacht with Storm Ciaran, but safely made it to a fairly sheltered harbour. We amused ourselves last night by making reindeer shapes with the Austrian crutches from Hubby's skiing accident a few years ago over the edge of the bath. With PTSD having risen up rather dramatically, every little bit of amusement helps! Beam me up, Scottie......
Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
Oh no not something else! Your poor son is really going through the wars at the moment! Wishing him a quick recovery! Having just watched the news on the storm I hope your husband stays safe on the boat! I feel seasickness coming on!
November 2nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Well you do have an ever changing life Casa……disappointing for the young fella…..sounds like he was rushing before his appointment so a turned ankle the result….easily done! Glad the sailor is in safe waters!
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The good thing about having strapping on his foot is it reminds him not to put too much pressure on it before even attempting to do so.
November 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh no, you seem to ricochet from one disaster to another. Hope the young fella recovers quickly and hubby stays safe. No wonder you have PTSD. Look after yourself and take care. Sending lots of healing thoughts
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Not another disaster, you sure had your fair share already! Wishing a speedy healing.
November 2nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
And Scotty would say &quot;I'm giving her all she's got, Captain! She cannae take anymore.&quot; So you guys keep going then!
I love the playing with the crutch shadows!!
November 2nd, 2023  
