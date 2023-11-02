But....

Yes, there had to be a but, didn't there! New car joy from yesterday lasted about an hour before we got home for a quick lunch before needing to get him out to a Physio appointment checking him over for whiplash after last week's crash. He turned his ankle over and was in a fair amount of pain minutes before we left the house.



So Physio checked that out too and he has ligament injuries, bruising almost immediately and swelling. So he strapped him up, told him to keep off it for the next 4 days and will see him again on Monday. Hoping it improves promptly as he has an induction for a seasonal sorting office role next Friday!



Hubby is stormbound on a yacht with Storm Ciaran, but safely made it to a fairly sheltered harbour. We amused ourselves last night by making reindeer shapes with the Austrian crutches from Hubby's skiing accident a few years ago over the edge of the bath. With PTSD having risen up rather dramatically, every little bit of amusement helps! Beam me up, Scottie......