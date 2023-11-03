Farewell, Ness

An intensely emotional moment for me and the lad as they arrived a day early to collect his beloved Nessie the Nissan to take her away in the dark and rain last night. She will be written off, though officially she has not been yet. There is no hope of anything else, she is destroyed beyond repair. That car has been in our family for 20 years and it was very hard to see her go, especially in such a sudden and shocking way as this. What a rollercoaster our lives have been lately.



New car has now been named and she is called Poppy because she is red, it has a fun side to the name but also a hint of remembrance to our dear fallen Ness. I wish the lad many happy years of driving in her.