Previous
Farewell, Ness by casablanca
300 / 365

Farewell, Ness

An intensely emotional moment for me and the lad as they arrived a day early to collect his beloved Nessie the Nissan to take her away in the dark and rain last night. She will be written off, though officially she has not been yet. There is no hope of anything else, she is destroyed beyond repair. That car has been in our family for 20 years and it was very hard to see her go, especially in such a sudden and shocking way as this. What a rollercoaster our lives have been lately.

New car has now been named and she is called Poppy because she is red, it has a fun side to the name but also a hint of remembrance to our dear fallen Ness. I wish the lad many happy years of driving in her.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an emotional image too, the lighting is great. I hope you will all get over the loss and that life will treat you better after the rollercoaster ride.
November 3rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh I love his tee shirt!!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise