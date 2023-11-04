My Copper Beech Tree

This is beautiful 200 year old tree in my garden. This is the one that so many potential buyers wanted to chop down so they could build super large extensions or turn our 0.25 of an acre into 4 semi detached houses. It has a TPO (Tree Preservation Order) on it, which means you are not allowed to cut it down.



We are not on the market any longer and don't know when we will be next, but I am glad not to have sold to anyone who would try to get rid of it. It is an absolute beauty. Green all Summer and this gorgeous copper in Autumn and beech nuts galore fall to feed the birds and squirrels. We love this tree.