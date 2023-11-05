Previous
For Poppy by casablanca
302 / 365

For Poppy

Bought the lad a new keyring for his new car key for Poppy. This one made him smile! He is doing well, hopping around on those lovely Austrian crutches and keeping off the damaged ankle. Back to physio tomorrow, so let's see what he has to say. Hubby home later today. He sent me a photo yesterday of one of the students up the mast on the yacht retrieving a broken shackle. It hadn't stood up to the 51 knot winds! (That is almost 60mph in case you don't speak sailing knots!) It will be good to have him home again after what has been a really tough couple of weeks.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Lovely thing to do and the old man home soon, all looking good 😊
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great key ring hopefully life back to what resembles normal soon. Whatever normal is.
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
It made me smile too, a great key ring and good to have hubby home again.
November 5th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Great that hubby on his way home! Love the key ring! Have some happy family time! 🥰🥰
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise