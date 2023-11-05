For Poppy

Bought the lad a new keyring for his new car key for Poppy. This one made him smile! He is doing well, hopping around on those lovely Austrian crutches and keeping off the damaged ankle. Back to physio tomorrow, so let's see what he has to say. Hubby home later today. He sent me a photo yesterday of one of the students up the mast on the yacht retrieving a broken shackle. It hadn't stood up to the 51 knot winds! (That is almost 60mph in case you don't speak sailing knots!) It will be good to have him home again after what has been a really tough couple of weeks.