Guy Fawkes Night by casablanca
Guy Fawkes Night

We didn't have any fireworks, but we messed about in our kitchen with some tiny sparklers designed to decorate cakes! The boys played with them and I took photos LOL.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Casablanca

Boxplayer ace
Ah these are great
November 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun effect.
November 6th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is really cool!
November 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
November 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Sounds like fun and you need some fun at the moment.
November 6th, 2023  
