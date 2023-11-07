Previous
Physio by casablanca
304 / 365

Physio

Young Fella has done well keeping off the injured ankle and it has improved enormously. Now he is off the crutches and starting to get it moving again steadily. He has a seasonal sorting office induction event on Friday, so praying he will be a lot better by then and for starting real shifts the following week.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
@casablanca
Phil Sandford ace
I hope he recovers quickly, physio can be long and painful. I wish him well.

We had a physiotherapist in Berlin back in the 80s (we called her the Physioterrorist). She was a German civilian, Heide, in her late 40s and six foot five in height. I shattered every ligament in my right ankle Orienteering in the Army Championships in West Germany, had to travel back to Berlin via the Corridor and the Russians made me get out of the mini bus with my ankle in a pot and on crutches to show my ID. She told me at my first appointment that I’d have been better off breaking the ankle. Even today, some 35 years later, just an uneven piece of kerb and my right ankle can balloon in size.
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Good good for him, so important to do what he's doing. Good luck and speedy recovery.
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Good to see him on his feet again. Hope he continues to improve
November 7th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fingers crossed for him
November 7th, 2023  
