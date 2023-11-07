Young Fella has done well keeping off the injured ankle and it has improved enormously. Now he is off the crutches and starting to get it moving again steadily. He has a seasonal sorting office induction event on Friday, so praying he will be a lot better by then and for starting real shifts the following week.
We had a physiotherapist in Berlin back in the 80s (we called her the Physioterrorist). She was a German civilian, Heide, in her late 40s and six foot five in height. I shattered every ligament in my right ankle Orienteering in the Army Championships in West Germany, had to travel back to Berlin via the Corridor and the Russians made me get out of the mini bus with my ankle in a pot and on crutches to show my ID. She told me at my first appointment that I’d have been better off breaking the ankle. Even today, some 35 years later, just an uneven piece of kerb and my right ankle can balloon in size.