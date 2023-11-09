Previous
Needs Must by casablanca
Needs Must

Always hated these super bright motion sensor lights on people's driveways, but after last night we have gone out and bought one and hubby is fitting it now.

His car was broken into on our driveway last night, stuff strewn everywhere, car left open and now wet inside from rain. Drugs maybe? Car components seem intact, just money for parking gone.

This was on top of a near miss I had driving yesterday on my way to Lipreading Class. Pushed me over the edge after recent events and I was grateful for my Swiss friend who looked after me as I disintegrated and sobbed in the class with a major panic attack.

Seems so relentless lately. Psalm 12 v 1: "Help, Lord!" Seems a good prayer right now.
Casablanca

Kitty Hawke ace
Oh no....sorry to hear that....hope you back to usual self very soon
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Why do things come all at once.
November 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is awful, Casablanca. I hope all will improve soon,.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh how awful, my heart goes out to you! We are used to it here and everyone has precautions. It never rains but it pours ;-(
November 9th, 2023  
