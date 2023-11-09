Needs Must

Always hated these super bright motion sensor lights on people's driveways, but after last night we have gone out and bought one and hubby is fitting it now.



His car was broken into on our driveway last night, stuff strewn everywhere, car left open and now wet inside from rain. Drugs maybe? Car components seem intact, just money for parking gone.



This was on top of a near miss I had driving yesterday on my way to Lipreading Class. Pushed me over the edge after recent events and I was grateful for my Swiss friend who looked after me as I disintegrated and sobbed in the class with a major panic attack.



Seems so relentless lately. Psalm 12 v 1: "Help, Lord!" Seems a good prayer right now.